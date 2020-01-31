News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Second bail application for rape accused denied

By Liam Heylin
Friday, January 31, 2020 - 12:00 AM

A 69-year-old man arrested last week for allegedly raping his niece in the 1980s returned to Cork District Court seeking bail.

Defence solicitor, Eamon Fleming, said there was an application for bail yesterday.

However, Sergeant Gearóid Davis said this application had already been made last week and refused by another judge.

Judge Olann Kelleher then referred to his colleague’s notes on the file and said that bail had been refused and that a further application for bail could only be made at the High Court.

Mr Fleming said they were serious charges against the accused and he applied for free legal aid to represent the accused. Judge Kelleher granted that application.

On the application of Sergeant Gearóid Davis, the case was adjourned for three weeks to allow time for preparation of a book of evidence.

Sergeant John O’Connell said last week that the accused was behaving in a volatile fashion and there was an objection to him being granted bail. By the time Sgt O’Connell located him in Cork, there was a suicide note at the scene. The sergeant arrested the accused man and charged him with eight counts.

Sergeant O’Connell said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court as one of the counts was for rape. The others were for indecent assault.

“The charges date back to the 1980s. One of the injured parties was ten … Both are nieces of the accused. They have made statements of complaint naming him as the alleged offender. I have a fear for the personal safety of the two injured parties,” Sgt O’Connell said.

Mr Fleming, said of the defendant, “He has not had contact with these people for in excess of 20 years.” He said there was no risk of any interference with witnesses.

The defendant is charged with raping one niece and indecently assaulting her five times. He is accused of indecently assaulting a second niece twice.

