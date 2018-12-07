Second attack on Donegal hotel due to house asylum seekers

A security guard hired after an arson attack on a hotel to accommodate asylum seekers in Donegal has had a brick thrown through his car window.

The man was not injured in the incident which happened at around 8pm last night on Foyle Street in Moville.

Caiseal Mara hotel following the arson attack last month. Pic: Northwest News

He was hired to work at the Caiseal Mara hotel in the town after it was set on fire just days before a group of asylum seekers were due to move in.

The 50-year-old owner was treated for smoke inhalation following the incident which was condemned by locals as well as Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn said that the actions did not represent the majority of the community.

