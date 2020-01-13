News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Search underway for teen missing from Kerry

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 02:39 PM

A search is underway in Co Kerry for a teenager last seen on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for information on 16-year-old Elise Mulamba who was last seen in Tralee.

They believe she may be in the Cork City area and are concerned for her welfare.

Elise is described as being 5'6" of thin build with long black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red hooded jumper and dark trousers.

Anyone who may have seen Elise or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

