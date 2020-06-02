News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Search resumes at Lough Mask for missing five-year-old boy

By Press Association
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 06:38 AM

The search for a boy missing in Co Mayo has resumed this morning.

The five-year-old was last seen at Lough Mask yesterday evening.

It is believed the young boy fell out of a dinghy at the lake yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised at 6.30pm after the dinghy was seen floating empty in the water near the Toormakeady side of the lough.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter resumed a search of the area at 5.30am today. The Coast Guard operation Is being co-ordinated from Malin Head.

Specialist divers and Civil Defence teams will also continue to be involved in the operation today.


