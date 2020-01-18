News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Search operation underway in Cork after reports of car entering river

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 02:07 PM

A major search operation is underway in Cork city this afternoon after reports that a car was seen entering the River Lee close to the city centre.

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter is conducting low sweeps over the river channel close to the Port of Cork.

Meanwhile, members of Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat crew conduct sweeps of the river between the city centre and the Marina.

Gardai, fire crews and paramedics are on standby.

