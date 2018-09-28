Search on for Michael D double

By Linda McGrory

A casting agency is on the hunt for a “Michael D Higgins lookalike” to pose for a photoshoot in the coming weeks.

Extras Ireland have put the call out for potential doppelgangers of the incumbent president, notwithstanding our head of State’s distinctive and arguably inimitable style.

The company said the role will be a paid one for anyone who secures the position to temporarily impersonate the diminutive 77-year old statesman.

Applicants are asked to apply including their name, age and height.

The company also want photos clearly showing the applicants’ “eyes and hair” as well as a head-to-toe shot, showing a person’s build.

“We’re looking for a Michael D Higgins lookalike for a photoshoot that will take place in Dublin in the coming weeks. This is paid work if cast, dates yet to be confirmed,” Extras Ireland said in a Facebook post.





Mr Higgins, the ninth President of Ireland, is among six candidates who will fight the presidential election next month.

The other five are Sinn Féin’s MEP Liada Ní Riada, senator Joan Freeman and former Dragon’s Den stars Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

Campaigning officially got underway this week after the nominations process closed.

Lookalikes of Michael D Higgins can contact Extras Ireland by emailing info@extrasireland.com with ‘Higgins’ in the subject line.