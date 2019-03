A search is underway in Co Mayo for a man who went out on a boat on Lough Mask yesterday.

The man, who is in his late 70s, failed to return to shore in the Cushlough area of Claremorris.

His boat has since been recovered.

The man is understood to be a local fisherman who is an experienced angler.

Gardaí and Lough Corrib Search and Rescue are currently at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said that searches are continuing.