Home»Breaking News»ireland

Search for missing man in Lough Erne

Sunday, September 09, 2018 - 08:41 PM

A major search operation is under way for a man who has been reported missing in Co Fermanagh’s Lough Erne.

Police and other emergency services are currently conducting searches in Lough Erne following reports of an incident involving a jet-ski earlier.

One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

UKUlsterMissingErneNorthern IrelandCo FermanaghLough Erne

Related Articles

Gardai appeal for information as boy, 15, goes missing in Dublin

Latest: Missing 17-year-old from Limerick found safe and well

‘He waved goodbye and was never seen again’ – 10 years since British teenager vanished

Fall victim wakes on birthday to greet parents

More in this Section

Third building occupied by homelessness activists 'Take Back The City'

Grieving mother seeks apology from Taoiseach after meeting declined

Man injured by iron bar in attack by masked gang

Women airbrushed out of history of civil rights in Northern Ireland, warns May Blood


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 08, 2018

    • 5
    • 12
    • 24
    • 36
    • 37
    • 42
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »