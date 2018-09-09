Search for missing man in Lough Erne

A major search operation is under way for a man who has been reported missing in Co Fermanagh’s Lough Erne.

Police and other emergency services are currently conducting searches in Lough Erne following reports of an incident involving a jet-ski earlier.

Police and other emergency services are currently conducting searches on Lough Erne this evening following reports of an incident involving a JetSki earlier. One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.— Fermanagh & Omagh (@PSNIFermOmagh) September 9, 2018

One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.

- Press Association