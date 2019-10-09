News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Search for lone fisherman missing off Cork coast
The LE WB Yeats in on scene. Picture: Larry Cummins
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 11:42 PM

A large search operation is underway in Dunmanus Bay in West Cork tonight for a missing fisherman.

The sea and air search, which is being coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard coordination centre, was launched this evening when the lone fisherman, who had set off earlier today on a small potting boat, failed to return to shore.

The LE WB Yeats in on scene, RNLI crews from Baltimore and Castletownbere are scouring the bay, while the crew of the Schull inshore RNLI vessel searches close to the shoreline.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard rescue helicopter R115 is also on scene.

Concerns are mounting after wreckage was found on the southern shores of the bay in the last hour.

Conditions in the area earlier were described as challenging.

Meanwhile, in Cork city, the crew of the Crosshaven inshore lifeboat are searching the river Lee near the Tivoli docks.

This operation is also being coordinated by Valentia coast guard.

