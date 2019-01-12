NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Search for doctor missing in Co Donegal ends without breakthrough

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - 07:14 AM

A major search for a Tyrone doctor who went missing a decade ago has ended without a breakthrough.

Gardaí said nothing which furthered the hunt for Deirdre O’Flaherty, 46, was located during the operation in Milford, Co Donegal.

The former GP in Strabane, Co Tyrone, has not been seen since January 11, 2009, when her car was found at Kinnego beach.

A Garda statement said: “Gardai investigating the disappearance of Deirdre O’Flaherty have completed their search operation at the site in Milford Garda District Co Donegal.

Today is also the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre and our thoughts are with her family and friends

“Unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search.

“The site is on private property and remains closed to the public.

“Today is also the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre and our thoughts are with her family and friends and it is requested that the privacy of her family is respected at this time.”

Gardaí carried out a land search and excavation in a bid to find her body.

She had been staying with her family at a holiday home when she went missing.

- Press Association


