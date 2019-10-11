News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Search continues for missing West Cork fisherman Kodie Healy

Kodie Healy
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 09:35 AM

The search for missing fisherman Kodie Healy from Goleen in West Cork is continuing this morning.

Mr Healy was reported missing from the Dunmanus area of West Cork after he failed to return home on Wednesday evening. He had gone out alone at 7.30am on Wednesday on his 21ft boat to tend lobster pots and had been due to return to shore at 6pm.

The wreckage of a boat has since been discovered near the coastline in Dunmanus Bay.

The search operation is being coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard in conjunction with An Garda Síochána.

The search has been underway since 8.30pm on Wednesday evening when the Coast Guard was notified that he had not returned from his day’s activities.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 will conduct further searches this morning and shoreline searches will be conducted by Coast Guard units from Schull and Goleen. The naval ship LE George Bernard Shaw, Castletownbere RNLI and a number of local vessels are conducting a search that is focused on the general area where debris was located.

A Naval Service diving team is also participating in the search.

Fishermen stand on the bow of a fishing trawler as it searches the waters of Dunmanus Bay for missing fisherman Kodie Healy. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Fishermen stand on the bow of a fishing trawler as it searches the waters of Dunmanus Bay for missing fisherman Kodie Healy. Picture: Andy Gibson.

