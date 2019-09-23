News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Search continues at site believed to be location of Lunney assault

A large section of the road between Ballinagh and Lough Gowna in Co Cavan was closed off on Sunday as gardaí continued their search for evidence. Picture: Lorraine Teevan
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 10:02 AM

A search is continuing in Co Cavan today at a site believed to be the location of a brutal assault on Quinn executive Kevin Lunney last week.

The 50-year-old father of six sustained life-threatening injuries in an attack last Tuesday after he was abducted on his way home from work.

A joint PSNI/Garda investigation is underway involving senior officers.

The assault is the latest in what has been described as a "campaign of intimidation" against staff of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Yesterday, gardaí gathered CCTV footage which identified a man purchasing bleach during Mr Lunney's abduction.

“A person of interest was buying a quantity of industrial-strength bleach at an unusual time,” said one security source.

Detectives are following a line of inquiry as to possible suspects behind the abduction and assault.

They are believed to be criminals, with connections to paramilitaries.

No arrests have been made yet, but garda sources stress investigators need to gather any available evidence, including possible forensic evidence, before taking such a step.

