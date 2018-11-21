Seanad suspended as Cork Senator Jerry Buttimer accused of making misogynistic comments

The Seanad was suspended amid chaotic scenes after a senator was accused of making misogynistic comments in the chamber.

The Upper House was suspended for 15 minutes yesterday after a row broke out over remarks made by Cork Senator Jerry Buttimer.

During discussions on the business of the week, Mr Buttimer claimed that fellow senator and deputy leader of the Fianna Fáil group in the Seanad, Lorraine Clifford Lee was "trying" to assert herself.

When Ms Clifford-Lee interjected in the debate, Mr Buttimer said: "I know Senator Clifford-Lee is trying to assert herself here but it is important to listen as well."

Senator Máire Devine took exception to this saying it was "not good language" while Ms Clifford-Lee described it as "gendered language".

She added: "I take exception to misogynistic language. I will continue to call out misogynistic language. Would the Leader have said it if it was a man who was sitting where I am?"

The discussion then descended into shouting and heckling with Senator David Norris claiming Ms Clifford-Lee's remarks were "rubbish" and "absolute tripe".

Mr Buttimer said: "If Senator Clifford-Lee wants to throw things at me that is fair enough, but one thing she cannot accuse me of is that. "

The House was then suspended for 15 minutes. However, when members returned Mr Buttimer refused to apologise. Instead he said he had been hurt by Ms Clifford-Lee's reaction.

I am very upset. I enjoy the rough and tumble of politics but I have never in my 12 years in the Oireachtas been personal or made personal charges against people.

"I make a political charge and the Members of the House will vouch for that. I am disappointed at the remarks by Senator Clifford-Lee. I am definitely not misogynistic and I ask her to withdraw the remark."

Responding she said she would not be withdrawing any of her comments and said she too was disappointed by the remarks tabled against her.

She was backed by Senator Terry Leyden who said the fault was not on the side of Ms Clifford-Lee but with Mr Buttimer.

"He should withdraw his comments and I recommend strongly that he do so," Mr Leydon said.

Later FG Senator Gabrielle McFadden took to twitter where she accused Ms Clifford-Lee of "doing a huge disservice to women" by "throwing the term misogynist at any man who disagrees with her".

Ms McFadden added: "Women are all too often mistreated or dismissed - she is undermining our struggle by duplicitously accusing others just to get attention for herself."