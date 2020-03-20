Seanad passes emergency Covid-19 Bill, President Higgins to sign it into law

The bill granting the Government emergency powers of detention during the coronavirus crisis has been passed in the Dáil and Seanad.

It will now go to President Michael D Higgins to be signed into law.

It would allow the Government to detain someone with coronavirus if they refuse to self isolate, and to shut down parts of the country if needed.

It also gives effect to extra social welfare supports for people impacted by the crisis.

During the debate, Senator Alice Mary Higgins expressed concern at a section of the emergency legislation that allows a medical officer to order the detention and isolation of a person where a medic believes that the person is a potential source of infection and where they refuse to self-isolate.

The person must then be kept under review and a medical examination carried out “no later than 14 days after detention”.

Ms Higgins said: “At the moment somebody who is detained under the powers of the Bill based on an appearance that they may be a source of Covid-19, they are guaranteed medical examination within 14 days.

Two weeks without medical contact is detention without evidence.

“Let us make sure that detention is evidence-based. It is really important that people have advocacy available to them, especially those who have mental health needs.”

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024