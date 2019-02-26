Seanad elections: 'Everybody who can claim a vote should do so'

NUI graduates across the country are being urged to claim their vote in Seanad Éireann elections.

The deadline for registrations is close of business this evening.

Those who have a degree or higher qualification are recognised as NUI graduates.

Senator Alice Mary Higgins says those who are eligible to vote should use it.

"We're celebrating the centenary of the first Dáil and last year we marked 100 years since women won the right to vote," she said.

That's why I think everybody who can claim a vote should do so and should use their vote to make sure we continue to deepen democracy and that they can help open the doors for others and continue to push for a more progressive vision of Ireland."