Sean Spicer says strong relationship remains between Ireland and US

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 10:11 AM

The cabinet is meeting this morning ahead of ministers' trips abroad for St. Patrick's Day.

Brexit is expected to be high on the agenda with a series of crucial votes taking place this week in the House of Commons.

Sean Spicer

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will travel to Washington for a meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer says there is still a strong relationship between Ireland and America.

"Considering the foreign direct investment that we share with each other and the culture that we share especially here in America, the impact that Ireland had, I don't think that coming in hot with any US president would be something that I would recommend," said Mr Spicer.

