Sean Sherlock calls for directly-elected mayor in Cork county

Sean Sherlock
By Denise O’Donoghue
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 01:47 PM

A TD has called for Cork county to follow in the city's footsteps and get the option of directly electing a mayor.

Labour's Cork East Deputy Sean Sherlock said that the county should also get an elected mayor if Cork City does first.

A plebiscite regarding the prospect of the position will be held as part of May’s local elections, with the first elections to be held in 2021 for a two-and-a-half year term, with subsequent elections being held for five-year terms from 2024 on, in line with council elections.

Limerick and Waterford will also hold plebiscites on directly elected mayors. A citizens assembly will be established in Dublin to consider the question.

Mr Sherlock pointed out that if other councils, such as Galway, Limerick and Waterford, vote for the option it affects their county services too while Cork's vote will impact the city only.

"I'm not against directly-elected mayors at all," he told C103's Cork Today Show.

If Cork city has a directly-elected mayor, I don't see why the county of Cork shouldn't have a directly-elected mayor. That's my own personal view.

"Fair enough a city traditionally has a mayor but we now have county mayors as well. Why shouldn't people in the county have their own [elected] mayor with executive function?

"It's still all about fixing potholes, building theatres, sports grounds and amenities.

"The same issues apply in the county as they do in the city. If the city has a [directly-elected] mayor why can't the county have a [directly-elected] mayor?"

