Sean Sherlock among those elected in Cork East while Kevin O'Keeffe misses out

Labour's Sean Sherlock celebrating with his supporters, after he was reelected in the Cork East constituency, at the count in the Mallow GAA Complex. Picture: David Keane
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Monday, February 10, 2020 - 08:15 AM

The last three seats in Cork East were decided on Count 8 when Sean Sherlock (Lab) reached the quota and FG junior minister David Stanton and FF's new kid on the block, James O'Connor, were elected without reaching the magic figure.

Sherlock admitted that at a number of stages during the count he thought he might not get re-elected, but he managed to get over the line ahead of the two others who were fancied to get elected before him.

The surprise of the night would be the non-election of FF's Kevin O'Keeffe, who many pundits felt was a shoe-in.

His father, Ned, served as a TD from 1982 to 2011 and Kevin then took up the mantle, getting elected to the Dáil in 2011.

While the counts were on he was taking his posters down and putting them in storage.

He maintained that they might not be there that long because he could see another election in the offing sooner than people might think.

O'Keeffe said he was convinced that FF could win two seats in the constituency and he was hoping to get the nod to recontest from his party in the next election.

