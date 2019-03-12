Sean Quinn gambled with children's future, court told

Sean Quinn Senior gambled with his children’s property and future when he spent hundreds of millions on Anglo Irish Bank shares and Anglo was well aware he was doing so, the High Court has been told.

“Anglo was not just a bad bank, it was the worst bank,” Bernard Dunleavy SC said

The five children got no independent legal advice when asked to sign personal guarantees and share pledges arising from loans advanced by Anglo and are left with the “disastrous” consequences of those, he said.

He was opening the action by Aoife, Brenda, Ciara, Colette and Sean Quinn Junior against Irish Bank Resolution Corporation concerning loans of €2.34bn advanced by Anglo to Quinn companies.

(left to right)Brenda, Ciara, Colette and Aoife Quinn in 2013. Pic: Courtpix

In their proceedings before Mr Justice Garret Simons, the Quinns, who are all in court today, contend share pledges and guarantees signed by them are invalid and have no legal effect and that a receiver appointed over various Quinn assets was invalidly appointed.

The transactions arose out of a fall in the price of Anglo shares in 2007 when the bank advanced to Quinn Group firms funds to allow them to meet certain share commitments.

Those "contracts for difference" (CFDs) involved an agreement to exchange the difference between the current and future price of shares in Anglo.

The children signed various security documents relating to the CFDs and say they did so without legal or financial advice and with no knowledge of the effects of those documents.

When Anglo's share price continued to drop in 2008, the bank demanded the Quinns reduce the CFD position and most of the CFDs were unwound into shares.

One portion of those was purchased by a group of investors known as the "Maple Ten" and the rest by the Quinn Group. The Quinn shares were transferred to six Quinn-owned Cypriot companies which ultimately received €498m from Anglo.

The children’s core claim is the various securities provided by them are invalid on grounds including undue influence, "unconscionable bargain", negligence and breach of duty by the bank to them, especially to advise them. They also claim the bank's conduct involved intentional infliction of economic harm on them.

The claims are denied.

In his opening statement, Mr Dunleavy said, from 2002 onwards, the five children were, “on paper at least”, among the richest people in the country as they owned 95 companies in the Quinn group.

However, the reality was their father was in “total operational control”. There was no room for discussion about their father’s execution of plans for the business and “what he said went”.

The possibility of refusing a request from their father was “beyond their contemplation” and all of this was known to Anglo, he said.

The children had and have relatively modest lives and any indulgences they enjoyed were at the gift of their father, he added.

Sean Quinn Senior, via a Madeira-registered company Bazzley, invested heavily in Anglo shares via CFDs, he said. CFDs were a significantly risky investment strategy which worked well while Anglo’s share price rose, but badly when it fell.

By the summer of 2007, when Anglo’s share price peaked, Bazzley was investing almost exclusively in Anglo and Sean Quinn Senior eventually built up a 24% stake in the bank

Sean Quinn

When the Anglo share price began to fall, the Quinns had to fund margin calls on CFDs and Sean Quinn Senior soon had to go to the bank to fund those.

Anglo had a direct interest in funding the margin calls because, if not, its share price would suffer, counsel said.

Mr Quinn and Anglo were engaged in a process where they had “to run and run” to keep up with the falling market but, no matter how fast they ran, they could not keep up. From the bank’s perspective, “anything was better than stopping running and a crash”.

Over a short period, more “astronomical” loans were advanced and, by September 2007 some €2.3bn had been advanced by Anglo in support of its share price.

To keep the money flowing, Anglo needed security, Sean Quinn Senior could not provide it and he arranged for his children to do that, counsel said.

When “the jib was up” and Mr Quinn was forced to unwind the CFDs, he also arranged for the children to provide guarantees.

Mr Quinn’s problem was he not only gambled on CFDs but, by investing almost exclusively in Anglo, he chose to put all his eggs in one basket “except they were not his eggs”.

He gambled with his children’s property, not his own, counsel said. When he ensured Anglo got security for the unwinding of CFDs, he gambled with his children’s future and they have to live with the consequences today.

Anglo had actual knowledge about how Mr Quinn managed the business of Quinn group and knew the transactions were in effect a “blank swab”, he said. There was no analogy in the case law for this situation facing the children, their situation was unique where hundreds of millions of euro was being loaned by Anglo to secretly support its share price when no one met with them or explained the transactions to them, he said.

The bank knew the way the transactions were being managed was wrong and made a later effort to paper over the transactions with the appearance of independent legal advice being given to the children, he said.

This case involved a combination of circumstances that “ought to shock the conscience of the court”, he said. The children say the share charges cannot stand and the bank should not be entitled to rely on the guarantees it obtained as security for the unwinding of the CFDs.

The hearing continues.