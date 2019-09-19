News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Seán Quinn condemns 'barbaric' attack on Kevin Lunney

Seán Quinn condemns 'barbaric' attack on Kevin Lunney
File photo of Seán Quinn
By Vivienne Clarke
Thursday, September 19, 2019 - 10:07 AM

Businessman Seán Quinn has condemned as “barbaric” the attack on Kevin Lunney.

“Any proper individual with a sense of morals would condemn that,” he told regional radio station Northern Sound.

Mr Lunney, the chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was abducted and seriously assaulted before being dumped at the side of the road in Co Cavan.

He was seriously assaulted before being left across the border at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan.

He was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

“My family is outraged as well and they fear that we will take flack for this,” Mr Quinn said.

Mr Quinn pointed out that “these guys sacked me over three years ago” and he had not been involved in the company since then.

The attack “just doesn’t make any sense, that’s not what moral individuals do to each other.”

He said he was disappointed that people were “blaming” him. There was a lot of conflict in the area because of legal proceedings.

Kevin Lunney
Kevin Lunney

But he “totally condemned” the attack on Mr Lunney. “It shouldn’t be linked to me.”

His own family had been on to him concerned that they “would be blamed for this,” he said. “What do they want me to do? Hang from the cross? I was never involved in violence, we’re not into that.

READ MORE

NUI Galway becomes sixth 'sanctuary' college for asylum seekers in Ireland

“All I can do is send out my condolences to Kevin and Bronagh and whatever number of children they have. Express my sympathy to them. My view is you wouldn’t do that to a dog. It is not natural, it is barbaric.”

Mr Quinn added that “the whole Quinn fiasco” had been calming down prior to this attack. “People were moving on with their lives.”

He said he did not want to be associated with what had happened. “People who are doing this are not for us, they are going to damage us. How can we be blamed for this?”

Mr Quinn said that the ongoing issue of ill feeling in the community could be resolved if Quinn executives met with the community to address concerns rather than issuing legal proceedings.

Intervention would help to get some sense of this thing.

“We’re out of it, but there is an ongoing problem. I’m not blaming any one, but proceedings shouldn’t be in court, they should sit around a table."

READ MORE

Justin Trudeau campaign hit by row over ‘brownface’ photo

More on this topic

'Sinister, severe and savage': Quinn businessman attack condemned by police and politicians'Sinister, severe and savage': Quinn businessman attack condemned by police and politicians

Latest: Abducted Quinn executive Kevin Lunney suffers life-changing injuries in assaultLatest: Abducted Quinn executive Kevin Lunney suffers life-changing injuries in assault

Inquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informerInquiry urged amid rumours paedophile priest from Co Down was police informer

Soldier F Bloody Sunday case reaches court for first timeSoldier F Bloody Sunday case reaches court for first time


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Galway’s European Capital of Culture year ‘could not be more timely’Galway’s European Capital of Culture year ‘could not be more timely’

Housing Minister defends new 'affordable' housing developmentsHousing Minister defends new 'affordable' housing developments

TUI: More experienced teachers needed for correcting examsTUI: More experienced teachers needed for correcting exams

Freddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court toldFreddie Thompson has started school in Portlaoise and has regular contact with more prisoners, court told


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps meets the man who is opening a new chapter on his native FermoyVintage View: Opening a new chapter on Fermoy's story

Demi Isaac Oviawe is an actress from Mallow, Co Cork, best known for her role in The Young Offenders TV series, and a stint on Dancing With The Stars. She is also this year’s Cork County Culture Night Ambassador, which takes place tomorrow.A Question of Taste: The Young Offenders' Demi Isaac Oviawe

My cousin Curtis (don’t worry he’s not Curtis Curtis) has always been more like a brother to my sister and I and when he became a father at 26 we pretty much stole his son, Skyler, from him to claim him as our own.Mum's the Word: It pays to play with our children – we just need to use our imagination

Young Isabel Fynn has suffered for years from the debilitating itch caused by eczema. Her mother Carol tells Helen O’Callaghan what lengths the family have gone to in order to ease her daughter’s distress.Scratching beneath the surface of a skin affliction

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »