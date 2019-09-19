Seán Quinn condemns 'barbaric' attack on Kevin Lunney

Businessman Seán Quinn has condemned as “barbaric” the attack on Kevin Lunney.

“Any proper individual with a sense of morals would condemn that,” he told regional radio station Northern Sound.

Mr Lunney, the chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was abducted and seriously assaulted before being dumped at the side of the road in Co Cavan.

He was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.

“My family is outraged as well and they fear that we will take flack for this,” Mr Quinn said.

Mr Quinn pointed out that “these guys sacked me over three years ago” and he had not been involved in the company since then.

The attack “just doesn’t make any sense, that’s not what moral individuals do to each other.”

He said he was disappointed that people were “blaming” him. There was a lot of conflict in the area because of legal proceedings.

Kevin Lunney

But he “totally condemned” the attack on Mr Lunney. “It shouldn’t be linked to me.”

His own family had been on to him concerned that they “would be blamed for this,” he said. “What do they want me to do? Hang from the cross? I was never involved in violence, we’re not into that.

“All I can do is send out my condolences to Kevin and Bronagh and whatever number of children they have. Express my sympathy to them. My view is you wouldn’t do that to a dog. It is not natural, it is barbaric.”

Mr Quinn added that “the whole Quinn fiasco” had been calming down prior to this attack. “People were moving on with their lives.”

He said he did not want to be associated with what had happened. “People who are doing this are not for us, they are going to damage us. How can we be blamed for this?”

Mr Quinn said that the ongoing issue of ill feeling in the community could be resolved if Quinn executives met with the community to address concerns rather than issuing legal proceedings.

Intervention would help to get some sense of this thing.

“We’re out of it, but there is an ongoing problem. I’m not blaming any one, but proceedings shouldn’t be in court, they should sit around a table."