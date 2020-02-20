News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sean Ó Fearghaíl 'enormously humbled' by his re-election as Ceann Comhairle

Sean Ó Fearghaíl 'enormously humbled' by his re-election as Ceann Comhairle
By Cianan Brennan
Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 02:19 PM

New Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Eireann Sean O Fearghail has declared himself “enormously humbled” by his landslide victory over Denis Naughten.

With the Dáil back in session ahead of a number of votes for Taoiseach, the first order of business saw Mr O Fearghail confirmed to his role by clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan.

Mr O Fearghail first commiserated with his vanquished opponent and “good friend” Mr Naughten, saying it had been “an honour” to compete with him.

The newly elected chair said that one of his first acts in office would be to make contact with his opposite number at Stormont Alex Maskey in a bid to strengthen cross-border cooperation in the wake of Brexit.

He called for the Dáil business committee, which was established under his stewardship in the last Dáil, to be reconvened as soon as possible.

“I am enormously humbled by the result,” Mr O Fearghail said. “I do appreciate what you’ve said, and I can only guarantee you your words will spur me on to work more diligently on behalf of all members of this house.”

He was speaking with reference to the congratulations he received from all corners of the house regarding his election, and commending him for his achievements over the course of the last session.

Most effusive in his praise was Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, describing the Kildare TD as having been a “superb” Ceann Comhairle both in terms of reform and in the manner with which he had dealt with the requests of all TDs.

He said that the sedate nature of Mr O Fearghail’s Dáil could be summarised in the fact that no TD had been expelled from the chamber under his watch - an act which had become almost a daily occurrence under his predecessor Sean Barrett.

Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy meanwhile said that “the chair is in good hands”.

A number of deputies, in offering their congratulations, acknowledged also that Mr Naughten had raised “some very good, useful suggestions” in his pitch for the role of Ceann Comhairle earlier in the afternoon.

Both Labour’s Brendan Howling and Solidarity-People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett agreed with Mr Naughten that accountability in public life requires urgent reform, with the example of parliamentary questions and negligible replies to same raised on multiple occasions.

“Your accommodating nature for all has made this Dáil a more relevant place,” Mr Boyd Barrett said.

Earlier, Mr O Fearghail had received 130 votes via secret ballot against 28 delivered for Denis Naughten, beating the quota by 50 votes.

In doing so, he became both the first and second person to be elected by such a vote. Prior to 2016 the Ceann Comhairle had been an appointment of the Taoiseach.

The decisive result was not unexpected given a majority of TDs had appeared to be in favour of Mr O Fearghail’s reelection, both on foot of his record in the last Dáil and due to a consequent reduction in Fianna Fáil’s effective votes in the new parliament.

Two ballot papers were rejected as invalid as no first preference was indicated on either of them.

READ MORE

Joan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next Taoiseach

More on this topic

Joan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next TaoiseachJoan Burton: Micheál Martin likely to be next Taoiseach

Voting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandatesVoting underway for role of Ceann Comhairle as both candidates pitch distinct mandates

Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs Gender equality, school capacity and housing on the agenda for newly elected TDs

Sean Ó Feargháil set to retain role as Ceann ComhairleSean Ó Feargháil set to retain role as Ceann Comhairle


TOPIC: Dail

More in this Section

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes


Lifestyle

Congrats to winners at the recent Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards.The Menu: Serving up the latest food news

The singer is no stranger to sporting an array of pastel nail polishes.7 times Harry Styles had the perfect manicure

Gareth Cotter-Stone explores the magical city on the west coast of Ireland.Why you should visit Galway, European Capital of Culture 2020

Our cat is recovering from a respiratory tract infection following treatment at a veterinary clinic. His energy levels are low.Natural health: My cat's energy levels are low

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »