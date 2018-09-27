Home»Breaking News»ireland

Seán Gallagher will only take part in debates if all presidential candidates attend

Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 07:29 AM

Seán Gallagher has suggested he will not take part in Presidential debates that Michael D Higgins does not show up for.

Both candidates will miss the first debate of the campaign today, with the current President citing previous commitments.

The businessman said: "I will show up to all debates and actively, willingly participate as long as all candidates are available."

Mr Higgins said attendance at debates will have to fit around his schedule as President, saying: "You will appreciate, I know, because I am the first incumbent facing a contest in the presidency, I will participate in as many as I can.

"I do think it's important, however, that my campaign team have the opportunity of engaging with broadcasters so we are rather not presented with a fait accompli and told to comply with it at our cost."


