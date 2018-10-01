Seán Gallagher targets Áras spend as six-horse race gathers pace

Presidential candidate Seán Gallagher has made a declaration to the Standards in Public Office (Sipo) commission and has committed to carry this on if elected to the Áras.

His commitment comes after it emerged that the President of Ireland receives an annual discretionary allowance of €317,000.

Spending and finances have been a key focus in the presidential campaign so far.

Mr Gallagher’s Sipo return, which he issued to journalists last night, includes details of a number of businesses of which he is a director, as well as the properties and land he owns.

The former Dragon’s Den judge said: “While it’s not required under legislation, I think it’s important that candidates lead by example, rather than just talking about what we might do.

Actions speak louder than words. There is great concern within the public about transparency of public funds and the taxpayers’ money. If elected, I will be seeking to make the office more open and more transparent,” he said at an event in Dublin’s RDS.

Mr Gallagher added that it was “most concerning” that some of the spending in Áras an Uachtaráin had not been audited for the last four years. “My commitment would be to make sure all funds are audited and there is full transparency of all public money,” he said.

Meanwhile, fellow candidates Liadh Ní Riada and Gavin Duffy yesterday took the canvassing trail to Ballinasloe Horse Fair, which was officially opened by President Michael D Higgins.

Speaking at the Galway event, Mr Duffy said he would be “fully compliant” with Sipo requirements.

Mr Duffy, who also attended events in Galway city last night, added: “Anything that is required will be done.”

Ms Ní Riada, who did not speak directly to media when she attended the horse fair, issued a statement in which she said she would be “a powerful voice for rural Ireland” if elected president.

The Sinn Féin candidate said: “Rural Ireland has been under attack for some time now. In many ways, successive governments have effectively abandoned rural Ireland.

Rural schools, Garda stations, and post offices have been closed at an alarming rate. Meanwhile small and medium business in regional towns have been starved of credit. Political decisions have too often made living in rural Ireland more difficult,” she said.

As president, Ms Ní Riada said she would “cherish and champion” rural Ireland as an integral part of the life of the country.

Senator Joan Freeman, who is among six candidates contesting the presidential race, is to officially launch her campaign in Dublin today.

Yesterday she was in Cork, where she was questioned about a €120,000 loan she has received from Irish-American businessman Des Walsh to help fund her campaign.

“This is a loan which has to be paid back,” she said.

Separately, Peter Casey, who came in for criticism online after hitting a golf ball into a lake, yesterday issued a statement to say that he had returned to retrieve it.

“Let it not be said that I do not listen to the voters’ concerns,” he said. “This morning I plunged into Lough Foyle and retrieved the golf ball. It was frigid, but it was a nice way to quickly wake up.”