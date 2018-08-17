Sean Gallagher silent on presidency website

Beaten 2011 presidential candidate, Sean Gallagher, has refused to comment on whether he is behind a newly registered website highlighting his 2018 Áras an Uachtaráin bid amid growing speculation he is set to enter the race.

Sean Gallagher

Mr Gallagher did not respond to Irish Examiner requests for comment on the soon-to-go-live website seangallagher2018.com despite potential rival candidates travelling the country to win over local authority support in recent weeks.

On Wednesday evening, sources close to Mr Gallagher confirmed to RTÉ that he is “actively considering” a second Áras bid and is set to announce his intentions by the end of this month.

The comment came after a website domain name seangallagher2018.com was registered at 1.16pm on Wednesday, just as potential rival candidates were preparing to speak to a special meeting of Carlow County Council.

Speculation over Mr Gallagher’s intentions has been growing since a leaked opinion poll from his own supporters suggested he is the most likely candidate to challenge Michael D Higgins. However, Mr Gallagher did not respond to requests for comment on the issue yesterday.

The speculation over the beaten 2011 candidate came as 2018 potential candidate, Kevin Sharkey, said yesterday he is “in no way offended” by a Fianna Fáil councillor who asked him if Ireland is ready for a “coloured” president.

During Wednesday’s Carlow County Council meeting, Councillor Arthur McDonald noted Mr Sharkey’s ethnic background, which the presidential hopeful repeatedly referred to throughout his speech.

Mr McDonald asked, given that Ireland already has a gay Taoiseach and an atheist president, and has legalised divorce and abortion, whether people are ready for a “coloured” president.

The comment provoked an angry response from anti-racism groups. However, in a statement yesterday, Mr Sharkey said he is not offended by what was said.

The Carlow meeting is one of a number due in the coming weeks to allow candidates to make their pitch for political support.