Sean Gallagher set to contest race for presidency

By Juno McEnroe and Eoin English

Businessman and 2011 presidential race runner-up Sean Gallagher will today join the crowded race among hopefuls seeking a term in Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr Gallagher, who won over 500,000 first-preference votes seven years ago, is expected to explain why he is having a second go at a run for the Park. Sources say he will run an “energetic and dynamic” campaign.

His statement comes after the Government moved the order for the presidential campaign yesterday, setting Friday, October 26, as the official election date.

Up to 11 presidential hopefuls are now trying to get on the ballot paper while President Michael D Higgins has indicated his intentions to seek a second seven-year term.

Campaigning will pick up speed this week and in the coming days, especially as several local authorities meet next week to hear from those wanting to run in the election.

Mr Gallagher will seek nominations through the council route. Candidates need the support of four councils or 20 Oireachtas members to be nominated for the contest.

Those wanting to contest the race have four weeks to get the needed backing.

A number of councils are expected to confirm today that the Cavan man has had motions submitted on his behalf seeing nomination.

Mr Gallagher will today explain why he is running for the Park again.

Six councils will meet next Monday to hear presidential hopefuls make their cases.

Their chances may be diminished after Fine Gael bosses slapped down party councillors for moving to break ranks from a plan to back the re-election of Mr Higgins.

It had been thought Fine Gael councillors were relatively free to back candidates’ efforts to get on the ballot paper.

A letter from the party’s general secretary, Tom Curran, to all Fine Gael councillors states:

We are requesting that councillors in considering the matter of presidential nominations take into account the party’s position and as a consequence neither propose or (sic) support other candidates.

A number of Fine Gael councillors have publicly said they will support Dragons’ Den star Gavin Duffy for the Áras.

It is not clear if the Fine Gael HQ threat will be followed up with sanctions.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada has been proposed as a candidate for her party by different cumainn across Munster.

Cumainn in Passage West, UCC, and Cork North Central all nominated her last week. Other party groups in Kerry, Limerick, and Waterford have also nominated the MEP. More cumainn are expected to lend their backing this week.

Cork City Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould, who nominated her last week, said: “She has been to the forefront on numerous issues especially farming, fisheries, the Irish language, and more. When you consider that the Ireland South constituency has 10 counties in it, it would give her a great base to build her presidential campaign should she get the nomination.”