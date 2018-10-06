Sean Gallagher divests business interests to focus on Áras bid

By Olivia Kelleher

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher has divested himself of all his business concerns in order to focus on his bid to become President.

Speaking at the English Market in Cork, Mr Gallagher, who was accompanied by his wife Trish on a walkabout, vowed that his allegiance would be solely to the people of Ireland.

“We have already spoken to my legal team and that is all put in place,” he said.

“As of before the campaign started, I stepped back from all my business interests. Even though it is not required under legislation, I did a full declaration to the Standards in Public Office about two weeks ago and outlined all the businesses I am involved in and am a shareholder or a director of or any assets.”

He said any presidential allowances should be accounted for and that transparency is needed in the process.

“After all, it is taxpayers’ money and taxpayers deserve to know where the money is going,” he said.

“Whatever funding is made available to run the office of the President should be accounted for.”

Mr Gallagher said he had a bit of an inside track on Cork, being married to Kanturk native Trish.

His wife said the campaign is energetic, particularly as they have two children.

“Bobby is five and Lucy is two,” she said.

“The two-year-old is oblivious. She misses Daddy a bit. Bobby is in senior infants so there is a bit of a buzz around school about it. He is excited. His understanding is that Daddy is in a competition to be President.”

Mr Gallagher admitted his command of the Irish language is rusty but said he is making efforts to improve his fluency.

When asked about support coming his way from Fianna Fáil TDs or councillors, he said he welcomed positive feedback from all over the political spectrum.

Meanwhile, one of Mr Gallagher’s first stops in the food market was to the stall of fishmonger Pat O’Connell, a former president of Cork Business Association whose iconic photograph with Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II gained huge prominence. He welcomed all the visits from politicians and personalities.

Mr O’Connell said he respects the courage of the candidates in putting their names forward for election.

“We are lucky we live in a democracy and we appreciate that,” he said. “These people who put their names forward for public office lose an awful lot of privacy. It is not an easy job. Whether we vote for them or not, I appreciate that they put their name forward.”