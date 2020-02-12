News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sean Dunne's Irish bankruptcy trustee lifts legal claim over €14m, Dublin 4 property

Sean Dunne's Irish bankruptcy trustee lifts legal claim over €14m, Dublin 4 property
The property 'Walford' at the centre of the case.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Wednesday, February 12, 2020 - 05:36 PM

Sean Dunne's Irish bankruptcy trustee has agreed to lift a legal claim registered over a valuable Dublin 4 property which was sold for €14.2m more than three years ago, the High Court has heard.

The agreement by Official Assignee (OA) Chris Lehane to lift the lis pendens registered by him over 'Walford' on Dublin's Shrewsbury Road, and to consent to a declaration that a trust set up for the benefit of the children of financier Dermot Desmond has acquired good title to Walford, was made under settlements of proceedings arising from Sean Dunne's Irish bankruptcy and issues over the ownership of Walford.

Mr Dunne had paid a record €58m for Walford in 2005 at the height of the boom under a trust set up for his second wife Gayle. The couple are now estranged.

In late 2016, a Cyprus-registered company, Yesreb Ltd, of which John Dunne, a son of Sean Dunne's first marriage, was said to be a director, sold Walford for €14.25m to Celtic Trustees Ltd.

Celtic is the sole trustee of the Merdon Trust, whose settlor is billionaire financier Dermot Desmond, and which was set up for the benefit of Mr Desmond's children.

Last week, the High Court was told three separate sets of proceedings, all with some link to Sean Dunne's bankruptcy and/or Walford, had settled but Mr Justice Denis McDonald was asked to adjourn making orders to allow various complex steps be taken in a number of jurisdictions.

When the cases returned before him today, he was told by Bernard Dunleavy SC, with Edward Farrelly SC for the OA, the steps had been taken and orders were being sought, on consent, in the three sets of proceedings.

The judge agreed to make those orders, including an order striking out proceedings by the OA against Yesreb, with Celtic as a notice party, and vacating all previous orders.

READ MORE

Ryanair loses High Court bid to avoid paying passenger compensation over pilot strike

He also vacated a lis pendens registered by the OA over Walford in December 2016.

Rossa Fanning SC, for Celtic, said orders could also be made on consent striking out his client's separate case against the OA and making a declaration Celtic has acquired good title to Walford.

In its case, Celtic had claimed it had good title to Walford.

Mr Fanning said the third set of proceedings, taken by Mr Desmond and various members of his family against the OA and the Insolvency Service of Ireland over the alleged leaking of confidential material to a newspaper concerning an agreement to buy Walford, could also be struck out with no order and vacating all previous orders.

Mr Justice McDonald made all the orders sought.

File photo of Sean Dunne.
File photo of Sean Dunne.

The settlements came after the judge was told last Friday that Sean Dunne had separately initiated injunction proceedings in New York aimed at restraining John Dunne using funds held by Yesreb to settle the Irish High Court proceedings.

Mr Lehane had sued Yesreb here in a bid to recover the proceeds of the sale of Walford for the benefit of the estate of Sean Dunne whose Irish bankruptcy has been extended for 12 years over failure to co-operate with the official assignee.

READ MORE

Court hears forensics found no DNA linking accused to items found at scene of Garda Adrian Donohoe's murder

More on this topic

Man with MS beaten with his own crutch, court hears Man with MS beaten with his own crutch, court hears

Man jailed for smashing a dozen TVs in bookies which he claimed had 'destroyed' his lifeMan jailed for smashing a dozen TVs in bookies which he claimed had 'destroyed' his life

Ryanair loses High Court bid to avoid paying passenger compensation over pilot strikeRyanair loses High Court bid to avoid paying passenger compensation over pilot strike

Court hears forensics found no DNA linking accused to items found at scene of Garda Adrian Donohoe's murderCourt hears forensics found no DNA linking accused to items found at scene of Garda Adrian Donohoe's murder


Sean DunnecourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Check your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in IrelandCheck your tickets: €17m EuroMillions jackpot won in Ireland

Sturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and StormontSturgeon tells Boris to send €24bn bridge funding to Holyrood and Stormont

Expert: Intensive care units lack resources to cope with coronavirus epidemicExpert: Intensive care units lack resources to cope with coronavirus epidemic

Woman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in WaterfordWoman, 20, charged with manslaughter of baby girl in Waterford


Lifestyle

To help your child to get a good night's, you need to look at what happens during their day, says Helen O'CallaghanSleeping essentials: Day time routine is vital for kids to have a good night

Coughlan’s bar and music venue has been awarded Irish Music Venue of the Year at IMRO’s national music venue awards.Cork's Coughlan's bar is named Irish music venue of the year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »