Seán Cox to make emotional return to Anfield as he moves to England for specialist treatment

Martina and Seán Cox.
By Stephen Barry
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 05:01 PM

Seán Cox is being transferred to a specialist neurological facility in the UK as he moves to the next stage in his rehabilitation.

The Liverpool supporter, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, suffered severe injuries in an unprovoked attack outside Anfield before a Champions League semi-final in April 2018. Three men are currently serving separate jail sentences for the attack.

Seán, who has been treated in the National Rehabilitation Centre, Dublin, since last October, will now return to the UK for an initial 12-week rehabilitation programme in the north of England.

That programme will focus on developing his speech, mobility, and cognitive functions.

Seán Cox at a fundraiser at the Aviva Stadium last April
Seán Cox at a fundraiser at the Aviva Stadium last April

While there, he will make an emotional return to Anfield next month to watch Liverpool play as a guest of CEO Peter Moore.

Seán’s wife, Martina, gave an update on his condition:

Seán has made progress over the past eighteen months but it is extremely slow.

“He finds it very difficult to express himself verbally and, while it seems he can hear and understand more, his speech remains very challenged.

“It is unlikely that he ever will walk again which is difficult to accept for someone as active as Seán used to be.

“On the positive side, he remains an avid sports fan and is always in a great mood when watching Dublin GAA or Liverpool on the television.

“We are about to start a renovation of our house in Dunboyne which will hopefully be finished by Christmas, making it wheelchair accessible and installing specialist equipment which will mean Seán can spend time in the family home rather than continually being in a hospital environment.

“Being able to bring Seán to England for rehabilitation and, in time, having him spend more time in our adapted home is all privately funded and has been made possible by the generosity of so many people and organisations who took Seán into their hearts.

“The Cox family remain hugely grateful on Seán’s behalf for the ongoing show of support.”

As part of the Support Seán campaign, comedian John Bishop will host a fundraising gig in Dublin’s 3Arena in January 2020.

The gig will raise much-needed funds for Seán’s future care. Further details will be released in due course.

Donations to help with Seán’s future rehabilitation and care can be made at: GoFundMe.com/SupportSeanCox or SupportSean.com.

Liverpool FC

