Sean Cox showing signs of improvement, family say

The Irish Liverpool fan who suffered a devastating brain injury in an assault before a Champions League game at Anfield is showing more encouraging signs of improvement, his family say.

Sean Cox, the 53-year-old father-of-three from Dunboyne in Co Meath, no longer has a feeding tube and is starting to eat and drink again with the help of nursing staff at the National Rehabilitation Centre, his wife, Martina said.

“Seán has some more words and is trying very hard to sing along to familiar songs; these are encouraging and proud steps for us all,” she said.

In a statement issued yesterday, she said she wants to thank everyone who supported Seán, her and their children, Jack, Shauna and Emma, since her husband's brutal assault outside Anfield before Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Roma on April 24.

“Our family used the time with Seán over Christmas to try and relay to him the public goodwill and support there has been for him over the eight months since his attack," she said.

“We have shown him social media posts, press clippings and videos from fundraising events across Ireland, England and further afield, the GoFundMe page and the SupportSean.com website, letters and signed jerseys, all in aid of Sean and his recovery.

This time last year we were an ordinary family looking forward to another New Year and what that would bring. Seán or I never dreamt that 12 months on, there would be websites or media interviews or fundraising events all brought about by what happened after Seán was attacked.

"While it has been an exceptionally difficult time, what has helped me and the kids get through it has been the overwhelming goodwill of Seán’s family, friends, supporters and the general public. The Support Seán campaign has witnessed huge generosity and has raised €1.1m to date."

“People whom we have never met have been there for us in so many, many ways, alongside our family, friends and local community. While we have a battle ahead again in 2019, our burden is lightened by this love and support for Seán."