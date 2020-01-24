Seamus Mallon dies aged 83

Former Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister and deputy leader of the SDLP Seamus Mallon has died aged 83.

Mr Mallon played a key role in the peace process, culminating in the Good Friday Agreement.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: "Seamus Mallon was an Irish patriot. He lived for our country and has left an indelible mark on the lives of everyone who enjoys the peace he helped forge...I'm proud to have called him a friend."

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar said: "I am greatly saddened to learn of the death of Seamus Mallon, one of Ireland’s greatest political leaders.

"History will remember Seamus as an architect of the Good Friday Agreement, a committed peace builder and a tireless champion of an inclusive Ireland. He always opposed sectarianism and discrimination in any form.

"When others in his community advocated violence, Seamus had an unswerving commitment to constitutional nationalism. He was a peacemaker who put us on the path to reconciliation. I extend my profound sympathies to his immediate family, particularly his daughter Órla, grand-daughter Lara, and son-in-law Mark."

President Michael D Higgins also paid tribute to Seamus Mallon this evening, saying few people have influenced the peace process in Northern Ireland more.

He described him as a formidable opponent and a tough negotiator in speech and act, but always honest and honourable.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney tweeted: “Very sad to learn of passing of the great Seamus Mallon. He has made an extraordinary contribution to politics & people on this island. He was tough, intelligent and passionate, always working for peace and reconciliation.

“My sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP.”

Fianna Fáil Leader Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened to learn of the death of "my friend and long time political hero".

Mr Martin said: "Seamus was, by any credible measure, a truly great Irishman. In the difficult and complex history of Northern Ireland, there are very few political leaders who emerge with an unblemished record of service that stands up to detailed scrutiny. Seamus Mallon is one of them.

"Heedless to the threat to his life from all sides in the Northern conflict, he was fearless and ferocious in his opposition to violence and his commitment to building a shared society."

Labour Party Leader, Brendan Howlin said: “On my behalf, and on behalf of all members of the Labour Party, I wish to express my deep sadness at the passing of Seamus Mallon.

“Seamus made an immeasurable contribution to the cause of peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland.

Together with John Hume he drove forward a vision of an Ireland freed from the spectre of violence, terror and discrimination.

"His life will be celebrated by Irish people everywhere who cherish the peace that Seamus dedicated his life to.”

Announcing Mr Mallon’s death, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Ireland had lost one of its most fierce champions for justice, equality and peace.

Mr Eastwood said the former civil rights campaigner had “carved a pathway” beyond Ireland’s troubled past, providing an opportunity to build a shared home on the island.

“Seamus Mallon was a force of nature,” he said. “In the darkest days of conflict, when hope was in short supply, Seamus represented the fierce thirst for justice that ran through the SDLP and through communities that had lost so much to political violence.”

Mr Eastwood added: “His passion for peace underpinned by truth, justice and reconciliation came from a lifetime as a proud son of Markethill, where he was born, grew up and raised his own family.

It didn’t matter who you were, where you worshipped or what your politics were, there was always help to be found at Seamus’ hearth.

“I joined the SDLP because of people like Seamus Mallon. His absolute opposition to the murder and maiming of our neighbours, his immense work to reform policing and deliver a new police service that could command the support of our entire community and his unrelenting commitment to making this a place we can all call home inspired so many young SDLP members.

“Throughout my political life, Seamus was a constant source of guidance, advice and, when needed, some robust critical reflection. His support has been an immense source of personal pride. I hope that I’ve done him proud in return.

“Seamus lived for Ireland and worked for all of its people – we are all the better for it.

“The pride of Seamus’ life was his dearly-loved late wife Gertrude, their daughter Orla and granddaughter Lara.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Orla, her husband Mark and Lara at this difficult time. I hope they’re comforted by Seamus’ incredible legacy and the indelible mark he left on the lives of so many people.”

Mr Mallon is survived by his family Orla, Mark and Lara.