Sea Fisheries Bill passes all stages in Dáil

The Sea Fisheries Amendment Bill 2017 has passed all stages in the Dáil this evening.

The bill allows for the reinstatement of a North-South fishing deal that existed between the 1960s and 2016. It allows vessels from Northern Ireland to fish in the Republic of Ireland waters and vice-versa.

The bill was passed by 71 votes in favour of it with eight against.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2016 that a 'gentleman's agreement' allowing for reciprocal fishing rights was not legal and that a bill was necessary.

TD Michael Creed said on Twitter that he was "extremely pleased that fisherman from every corner of this island again share the same rights to our inshore. Thanks to all the parties and fisheries organisations for their co-opreation in getting the Sea Fisheries Bill through the Oireachtas today."

Extremely pleased that fishermen from every corner of this Island again share the same rights to our inshore. Thanks to all the Parties and Fisheries organisations for their co-operation in getting the Sea Fisheries Bill through the Oireachtas today #NiNeartGoCurLeChéile pic.twitter.com/SH6BOjMZEX— Michael Creed TD (@creedcnw) March 28, 2019

TD Gerry Adams said: "Today, there are around 9,000 people directly employed in fishing and about 4,000 people in processing. And there is an onus on the government to maximize the expoitation of the natural fishing resources in a managed and sustainable fashion and it should also include a dedicated Fisheries Minister.

"For the government of an island nation, even one partitioned as we are at this time, not to conserve... not to develop our fishing stocks for national good makes no sense whatsoever."