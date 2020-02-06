SDLP leader canvasses with Fianna Fáil candidates in Dublin

The leader of the SDLP joined two Fianna Fáil candidates on the election trail in Dublin today.

Colum Eastwood joined Jim O’Callaghan and Catherine Ardagh today ahead of the General Election vote on Saturday.

While out with Mr O’Callaghan in Ranelagh in Dublin, Mr Eastwood visited several shops, pubs, a butchers, chemist and a pub and spoke to locals about how they would vote.

He tweeted: “Great to talk to people in Dublin South Central earlier today with Catherine Ardagh and her team. Catherine’s a top class candidate and everywhere we went people were telling me how hard she works. She’ll make a great TD.”

SDLP leader @columeastwood is about to go on a canvass with Fianna Fáil candidate Jim O’Callaghan in Ranelagh. “This is the hotspot of Dublin,” says Jim. #GE2020 pic.twitter.com/habpgtqdsC — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) February 6, 2020

Mr Eastwood encouraged people to give Fianna Fáil candidates their number one preference in the ballot.

Mr Eastwood was elected to Westminster as MP for Foyle in December 2019.

Fianna Fáil and the SDLP announced a partnership in 2019 after years of negotiations and reports the two parties could merge entirely.

In 2014, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin raised the prospect of his party contesting elections in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in 2019, however this did not materialise.

Last year, Claire Hanna, at the time an MLA for the SDLP in South Belfast, opposed any partnership with Fianna Fáil.

Ms Hanna, who resigned the whip following the linking of the two parties, returned to the SDLP in August 2019 and was elected MP for South Belfast in December 2019.

I’m surrounded by friends during #ge2020 but the support of this particular friend means alot. Thanks @ClaireHanna SDLP new MP for South Belfast In the last few days of the campaign I’ll continue as I started- focused on meaningful change #Ge2020 (Video got trimmed!) pic.twitter.com/upLazmd0rA — Cllr. Emer Currie (@emer_currie1) February 3, 2020

Ms Hanna has chosen to canvass with Fine Gael candidates during the election campaign, despite her party’s partnership with Fianna Fáil.

Last week in Dublin, she canvassed with Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond – the party’s Brexit spokesperson in the Seanad – Emer Currie, and Labour Senator Ged Nash.

Ms Currie is the daughter of Austin Currie, the former MP for East Tyrone between 1964 and 1972.

In an interview with The Irish News last year, former SDLP deputy leader Brid Rodgers cautioned against an alliance between the two parties and said it would “dilute the SDLP’s social democratic principles”.

The latest opinion poll ahead of Saturday’s election suggests Sinn Féin has overtaken both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael with their support at 25%.

According to an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll, Fianna Fáil is on 23%, Fine Gael has dropped three points to 20% while Labour stands on 4%.