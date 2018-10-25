Screening contract close to completion

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday confirmed heads of agreements have been signed with contracted laboratories to extend cervical cancer screening.

However, final formalities for the contracts will only be agreed once new testing is introduced for the human papillomavirus (HPV).

The developments follow detailed negotiations by the HSE with the two labs.

Existing contracts are due to expire this month and talks over the contracts took place between the two laboratories, Quest Diagnostics in the US and MedLab Pathology in Dublin, with the HSE to attempt to ensure that testing would continue.

There had been fears contracts would not be renewed following the Cervical Cancer scandal where over 200 cancer patients received incorrect test results.

In the Dáil yesterday, Mr Varadkar said: “I am happy to say that heads of an agreement have been signed with the contracted laboratories to extend their contracts pending introduction of the new HPV-testing programme, which allows for the continuation of the existing service without interruption.”

He said talks with the labs had focused on extending the capacity to deal with the backlog of repeat smear requests which arose in recent months.

We must catch up on that backlog, notwithstanding the shortage of cytologists.

Disagreeing with suggestions from TD Michael Healy-Rae that the screening programme should be introduced for women under 25, he said the “best scientific” evidence suggested it would not be beneficial.

Mr Varadkar also gave an update about the review of cervical smear tests:

“Some 1,600 of the 1,850 women have been contacted with letters asking for consent to look into their cases which it is important we obtain before we look into persons’ health issues, files and previous tests.

"Of the 813 consent forms that have been returned, some 97% of the women who have responded agreed to take part in the review.”