Screen in middle of M50 considered to tackle rubbernecking

Transport authorities recently considered putting a screen down the middle of the M50 to stop 'rubbernecking'.

There are an average of 100 incidents a month on the motorway, which can cause onlookers to slow down as they pass.

The Times Ireland reports that the idea to erect a screen was eventually ruled out on safety grounds.

Conor Faughnan from AA Ireland thinks the right decision was made.

"To me, it seems like an over-engineered solution, something that is costly and difficult, out of proportion to the problem it is trying to solve," he said.

"I'm pleased they have set it aside."