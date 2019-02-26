NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Screen in middle of M50 considered to tackle rubbernecking

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 08:34 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Transport authorities recently considered putting a screen down the middle of the M50 to stop 'rubbernecking'.

There are an average of 100 incidents a month on the motorway, which can cause onlookers to slow down as they pass.

The Times Ireland reports that the idea to erect a screen was eventually ruled out on safety grounds.

Conor Faughnan from AA Ireland thinks the right decision was made.

"To me, it seems like an over-engineered solution, something that is costly and difficult, out of proportion to the problem it is trying to solve," he said.

"I'm pleased they have set it aside."

