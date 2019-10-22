News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Screen cinema site owners agree restriction will apply to future owner, High Court hears

A sculpture which stood outside the Screen Cinema.
By Ann O'Loughlin
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 05:18 PM

The company which owns the former Screen Cinema site in Dublin has agreed that a restriction on its title preventing its use as a cinema or theatre until 2036 will also apply to any successor in title, the High Court has heard.

Pat Crean's Balark group, which bought it in 2016 from the Dublin Cinema Group (DCG), owners of the Savoy Cinema, is however asking the court to strike out DCG's proceedings over the matter which Balark claims are a "stone in the shoe" to future development of the site.

Balark has planning permission to redevelop the Hawkins Street cinema site and adjoining College House to include 157,000 square feet of offices with a 500-seat "entertainment venue" . It was bought from DCG by Balark Investments which later transferred its interest in the properties to Balark Trading GP.

DCG brought High Court proceedings last year after it failed to get undertakings from Balark that it would not be used as a cinema/theatre in accordance with a 20 year restrictive covenant contained in the 2016 sale agreement. DCG's Savoy Cinema in O'Connell Street is just up the road from the Screen site.

Today, Balark applied to Mr Justice Michael Twomey to strike out or stay the DCG case which was opposed by DCG.

Following talks, Brian O'Moore SC, for Balark, said his clients were prepared to clarify and accept the restrictive covenant "runs with the land" to the successors in title. They were also prepared to report to the DCG side of any ongoing sale to ensure purchaser will also respect the covenant.

There remained primarily the issue of whether the DCG proceedings can be allowed to affect the development of the site based on what Mr O'Moore said, was a "phantom concern" of DCG.

Given that DCG had dropped its claim in relation to the application of the covenant, it did not make any sense to prevent construction of the new premises from going ahead through these continuing proceedings, he said. It was now an unsustainable claim and bound to fail, he said.

Woman breaks down in court hearing over swine flu vaccine

Micheál O'Connell SC, for DCG, said the undertakings given following talks today had fundamentally changed what had been the clearly stated position of the defendants up until then.

Mr O'Connell said he would begin his arguments in relation to the outstanding planning permission issue "which is really a breach of covenant issue" when the case resumes on Friday.

