Scrap cars on fire near Ballymun in blaze visible across Dublin city

Around 40 scrap cars are on fire just off Junction 4 of the M50 at Ballymun in Dublin.

The blaze can be seen across the city, which has lead to multiple emergency calls.

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene with five engines and a water tanker.

People who live nearby are advised to close their windows.

