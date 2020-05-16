News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scrap cars on fire near Ballymun in blaze visible across Dublin city

Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 02:32 PM

Around 40 scrap cars are on fire just off Junction 4 of the M50 at Ballymun in Dublin.

The blaze can be seen across the city, which has lead to multiple emergency calls.

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene with five engines and a water tanker.

People who live nearby are advised to close their windows.

