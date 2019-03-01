NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Scouting Ireland wants meeting with Tusla before Tuesday

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 11:37 AM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Scouting Ireland wants to meet Tusla over child protection concerns before next Tuesday.

It comes after Tusla wrote to the organisation highlighting significant concerns around child protection. The letter listed eight recommendations that it wants Scouting Ireland to implement.

However, Scouting Ireland strongly refuted the concerns and questioned the child and family agency on their recommendations.

While Tusla has offered a meeting on March 5, Scouting Ireland have said that “given the seriousness of the issue” they want to have that meeting happen sooner.

In a statement released last night Tusla said:

“We do have concerns about current practices and procedures in Scouting Ireland and overall compliance with Children First.

“We have invited Scouting Ireland to meet with us to discuss these concerns and progress the recommendations to ensure that the practices and procedures in place are in line with Children First, are robust and that children are as safe as possible.

“We look forward to meeting with Scouting Ireland.”

But the organisation, which has 50,000 members across the country, said it was Scouting Ireland who wrote to Tusla seeking a meeting.

