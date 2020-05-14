News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Scouting Ireland to issue apology to victims of historical sexual abuse

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 09:28 AM

An apology is to be issued by Scouting Ireland to victims and survivors of historical sexual abuse in the organisation later this morning.

It will publish its final report later this morning.

The Children's Minister Katherine Zappone was first made aware of historical abuse within Scouting Ireland in 2018.

The organisation then had its funding suspended until an investigation could be carried out.

Over a year ago, child protection expert Ian Elliot was commissioned by Scouting Ireland to examine the extent of the abuse.

To date, it has been revealed there were 212 known and alleged perpetrators and 317 alleged victims over the last 70 years.

Mr Elliott will release his final report into his investigation this morning, while Chair of Scouting Ireland Adrian Tennant will issue an 'organisational apology' to victims and survivors.

