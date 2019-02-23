Scouting Ireland to get €200k for safeguarding

Scouting Ireland will receive an additional €200,000 in State funding for child protection measures.

The additional funding, announced by Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, brings the organisation’s public grant to €1.1m.

Scouting Ireland is in the midst of a major historic sex abuse scandal. A continuing internal review has identified 313 alleged victims and 237 alleged abusers. The majority of the alleged abuse occurred between the 1960s and 1990s, in legacy scouting organisations which merged to form Scouting Ireland in 2004.

Announcing the funding, Ms Zappone said she shares “the huge concerns of parents about the safeguarding issues at Scouting Ireland”.

“As minister, I will never compromise on child safety and it is essential that the shortfalls which have been identified are addressed,” she said.

“Extra exceptional funding of over €200,000 has been made available to Scouting Ireland on the strictest understanding that it will be solely used to staff its safeguarding office.

“The Review of Scouting Ireland completed by Jillian van Turnhout last year recommended that a coherent safeguarding structure is appropriately resourced within Scouting Ireland.

“I want to be clear Scouting Ireland still has work to do. My officials continue to monitor developments within the organisation to ensure all safeguarding and child protection standards are met.”

The continued allocation of public funds to Scouting Ireland “is linked to the successful implementation of the recommendations” contained in the review, said Ms Zappone.

The funding was confirmed as part of an announcement of €11,126,379 to support the work of youth organisations in the community. It is an increase of 2.5% on last year and includes €965,868 for Crosscare, €2,814,965 for Foróige, and €2,117,869 for Youth Work Ireland.