NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Scouting Ireland: Evidence that abusers were moved around organisations

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 09:35 AM
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Update: 9.35am: Scouting Ireland says there is evidence that alleged child abusers were moved around scouting organisations.

317 alleged victims and 212 alleged perpetrators spanning over a 70 year period have now been identified.

There are reports that alleged abusers were "at all levels" and were moved around after allegations were made against them.

Advocacy Director for One in Four, Deirdre Kenny, says the reports are difficult to digest "especially for those individuals who will have been harmed by this.

"It's a pattern we have seen again and again and again."

File photo

Earlier: 300-plus victims claim scout sex abuse

By Elaine Loughlin

Claims of sexual abuse have been made against more than 200 people after a flood of calls to a confidential phoneline set up by Scouting Ireland.

The organisation said it has received 123 calls in the wake of an initial scandal. So far the inquiry has identified 317 alleged victims and 212 alleged perpetrators.

Last month, Ian Elliot, who has been tasked with carrying out an independent examination of the organisation’s historical files, revealed that he had been made aware of more than 100 allegations of sexual abuse spanning many decades.

Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone, who expressed shock at the initial findings, was yesterday updated on the numbers of people coming forward with information about alleged abuse in Scouting Ireland.

Ms Zappone said: “The increase in the number of alleged victims and alleged perpetrators identified during the past two weeks are a matter of grave concern and once again underline the serious challenges facing Scouting Ireland.

“As more people come forward with further information to Scouting Ireland, Tusla the child and family agency, gardaí and other frontline support services, these numbers will in all probability increase.”

READ MORE: Demountable barriers part of Cork city’s flood plan

She said all alleged abuse victims who have already come forward must be properly counseled and the same level of support must be made available to any further victims.

The minister encouraged anybody who has been abused or who wishes to name an alleged perpetrator to come forward.

Those impacted can contact the Scouting Ireland confidential Freephone helpline on 1800 221 199 or the Tusla confidential helpline on 1800 805 665.


Related Articles

Number of alleged abuse victims and perpetrators trebles in Scouting Ireland review

Scouting Ireland contacted by 80 alleged abuse victims

Tusla helpline set up for those concerned following Scouting Ireland Report

Garda Commissioner: Scouting Ireland child abuse victims still to come forward

More in this Section

'I will contest that vote with everything I've got' - May cancels Dublin trip to fight for job

'Disquiet within the parliamentary party' - Fianna Fáil TD not happy with confidence and supply

Half of children helped by Barnardos live in emergency accommodation, charity says

HPV vaccine campaigner given honarary degree from UCD


Lifestyle

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »