Scouting Ireland bosses 'apologise unreservedly' to abuse victims during Oireachtas grilling

By Neil Michael
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 02:16 PM

Scouting Ireland chiefs have again apologised to people abused by adult volunteers of Irish scouting organisations.

The apology was made at today’s Oireachtas Joint Committee on Children and Youth Affairs.

It follows on from an RTÉ Investigates programme which revealed major failures in the organisation’s handling of suspected sexual predators.

Scouting Ireland’s chairperson Adrian Tennant, who said the organisation is conducting an ‘independent’ investigation into historical abuse, said: “Scouting Ireland is as safe an organisation as it can be.

“Scouting Ireland is continuously reviewing practices and systems to ensure we remain best in class at all times.

“The recent RTÉ Investigates programme again shone a searing light on the hurt done to young people in the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland and the Scouting Association of Ireland.

We again apologise unreservedly to those who were hurt by the actions of adult volunteers in these legacy organisations.

“We recognise the courage and bravery of all survivors who have told their stories directly to us and who featured on the programme.

“It is an example of leadership to all and it is humbling.”

Despite the apology, committee members rounded on Mr Tennant and the two colleagues he was with.

They questioned whether or not the organisation was really best placed to investigate itself.

