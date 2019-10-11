Scouting Ireland appoints new CEO

Scouting Ireland has announced the appointment of Anne Griffin as the new CEO of the organisation.

Ms Griffin is the first woman to be appointed CEO of Scouting Ireland which is the largest non-formal youth education movement.

She will take up the new role in January 2020.

Ms Griffin was previously General Manager of The World Meeting of Families, an event which included Pope Francis' visit to Ireland last year.

She was also general manager of the International Eucharistic Congress in 2012.

Welcoming Anne Griffin’s appointment, Mr Adrian Tennant, Chairman of Scouting Ireland said: "In Anne Griffin we have found a CEO with a vision for Scouting Ireland that will see our organisation continue to grow and evolve on an all-island basis.

"Anne is experienced in many important operational facets of our organisation including charities legislation, business strategy, risk management, GDPR, HR requirements for staff and large-scale volunteer numbers, budgeting and financial reporting and the management of a wide range of national and international stakeholders.

"In her previous roles she has shown strategic planning, good governance and strong communication and leadership skills which will benefit our organisation."

Ms Griffin said that she is honoured and excited to join the organisation.

"I believe that the work done by Scouting Ireland with young people truly matters and has a positive impact on them and our communities.

"The scout method and system of progressive self-education is a proven success in building resilient, confident, young people and never has a strong scouting movement been more important for our young people."