Scouting Ireland abuse survivors call for criminal investigation

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 06:32 PM

Additional reporting: Cónall Ó'Fatharta

The Scout Abuse Survivors group, representing victims of institutional sexual abuse in the Scouting Ireland organisation, says a criminal investigation has to be launched.

A spokesperson for survivors says that victims won't stop, until they see those responsible for the abuse held to account, and brought to justice.

A review into historical abuse found cronyism allowed those who had 'a sexual interest in children' to be protected within Scouting Ireland and its legacy organisations.

Paul O'Toole, of Scout Abuse Survivors, says that it was 'deeply hurtful' to discover that the collusion was allowed to happen:

He said:

It kind of goes down deep, into your gut, to think it's there. Why isn't someone doing something about it?

"It's obvious that there is the need for a criminal investigation. There's no point talking about it, and thinking about it, and not looking at it, and going, 'oh, look at that'.

"You don't walk by someone lying in the street and go, 'oh, look at that'. Terrible chap, he might need a bit of help, better call an ambulance.' You go over and you help. Action needs to be taken."

'A seriously dysfunctional organisation'

In the report, child protection consultant Ian Elliott said there "was cover up and there was a failure to report" when instances of sexual abuse occurred and that abusers were able to protect each other within the organisation and even facilitate abuse for each other.

"Listening to the oral evidence in this case from the volunteer involved, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that the scouting body involved, was a seriously dysfunctional organisation with sex offenders dominating the leadership, for decades," said the report.

"Even those national officers against whom we have no allegations, we do have evidence that some of them failed to protect children and young people in the face of clear risk. Indeed, in some instances they actively suppressed the reporting of concerns so as not to cause disturbance to the system."

Mr Elliott even reveals that during his probe, attempts were made "to discredit my work as a way of deflecting attention away from my recommendation that senior volunteers should be held accountable for their actions".

Attempts made to discredit safeguarding consultant's Scouting Ireland investigation

TOPIC: Scouting Ireland

