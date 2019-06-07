Scottish warn Irish government in fishing dispute

Irish fishing vessels working within 12 nautical miles of the disputed territory of Rockall have been warned that they face arrest by Scottish fisheries protection vessels from today, the Irish Examiner has learned.

The surprise move by Scotland to declare a 12- mile limit around Rockall was relayed to Irish authorities within the past week, according to Government sources.

Up to half a dozen Irish vessels are currently working on squid and other species around the rich fishing grounds off Rockall, 228 nautical miles off the north-west Irish coast.

The rock, which was claimed by Britain in 1955, and incorporated as part of Scotland in 1972, is within the British exclusive economic zone.

Ireland has never recognised Britain’s claim to Rockall, although it is closer to the Scottish coast.

It is understood that Scotland’s cabinet secretary for Culture, Tourism and External Affairs Jane Hyslop has been in contact with the Government about Scotland’s rights to the rock.

Michael Creed

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Michael Creed held an urgent meeting this afternoon in Cork with Irish industry representatives.

Irish Fish Producers’ Organisation chief executive Francis O’Donnell said that Mr Creed advised them that any vessel other than a Scottish or British-registered vessel faced detention if fishing within 12 nautical miles of Rockall, as and from June 7.

“The minister is not advising any Irish vessel to leave, and has said the Government will offer its full support if any Irish vessel is arrested,” Mr O’Donnell said.

Castletownbere Fishermen's Co-op manager John Nolan criticised the Scottish move as a "disgrace".

A spokesman for Mr Creed said the minister would be making a statement later this evening on the issue.