Scientists warn of sharp rise in antibiotic resistance

Scientists are warning of a “sharp rise” in antibiotic resistance in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Researchers from Queen's University in Belfast highlight the dramatic impact of co-infections in Covid-19 patients and caution against creating a new wave of antimicrobial resistance.

Virologist, Dr Connor Bamford, said: “The rise of antimicrobial resistance in bacteria means the situation is harder to treat. It is clear that we will need new drugs to take into consideration both the virus and the bacteria."

The presence of bacterial infection alongside the virus is likely to make Covid-19 worse, although the scientists do not know the true extent yet.

Dr Bamford, together with Prof José Bengoechea from the Wellcome-Wolfson Institute for Experimental Medicine at Queen's, examined the impact of co-infections in Covid-19 patients. Their paper, published in EMBO Molecular Medicine, identifies new problems linked to the diseases, particularly how Covid-19 patients are at risk of developing severe bacterial infections.They suggest that potentially fatal bacterial respiratory infections may arise subsequently or co-incidentally from hospital stays and treatments used on patients with Covid-19.

“Co-existing bacterial infection alongside the virus may worsen the clinical outcome and the severity of Covid-19 in a patient, increasing the risk of death,” they warn.





It is also likely that the gut microbiota is disrupted in severe Covid-19 patients, which may affect disease outcomes, including predisposition to secondary bacterial lung infections.

Prof Bengoechea says the lack of therapies to treat severe Covid-19 patients led clinicians to use several treatments to modify the activity of their immune systems.

There is a concern, however, that these immuno-modulatory interventions may also increase the risk of potentially fatal secondary bacterial respiratory infections.

Prof Bengoechea says careful consideration should be given to whether any potential new therapy might affect patients' defenses against bacterial infections.

“We believe that there is an urgent need to develop new therapeutics to treat Covid-19 targeting the virus/bacteria co-infection scenario,” he says.

The research also raises concerns about the impact of Covid-19 on antimicrobial resistance globally.

Nearly all severe Covid-19 patients are being treated with broad-spectrum antibiotics, which not only may have limited results but are also associated with higher mortality.

Prof Bengoechea says co-infections must be not underestimated but are part of the plan to limit the global burden of morbidity and mortality during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

'We hope that our research exploring the role of bacterial and SARS-Cov-2 co-infections will result in the improved health of Covid-19 patients and possibly even save lives.”

Meanwhile, the Health Information and Quality Authority is looking at updated evidence on covid-19 immunity and infectivity and is emphasising the importance of establishing the duration of both so the pandemic can be managed.

It is not yet known if reinfection with Covid-19 is possible and it is also unclear how long patients with Covid-19 remain infectious.