Scientists urge Irish government to 'crush' coronavirus before vaccine available

As the country begins to reopen, eliminating Covid-19 represents the most scientifically sound strategy in terms of public health and economics alike, Ireland’s leading scientists have warned.

More than 1,000 Irish scientists have today called on the Government to take resolute actions to completely suppress the virus, by suppressing the number of new cases to zero as soon as possible, and keep them there.

“All our sacrifices over the last two months have driven down the number of cases, and given us a precious window of opportunity that we must not squander.”

This is a decisive moment in the history of our island.

In an open letter to the Government, the group says it believes the “timely response” to Covid-19, while effective, has come at a huge cost to our island.

“Enormous sums of money have been spent; many people have lost jobs; many businesses wonder will they be able to open again.”

Now we have reached a “watershed moment”, it adds.

“The path we choose will determine our future for years to come,” the letter states.

“Our current policy is to live with the virus under a long-term mitigation strategy, with the risk of future surges and lock-downs until when, or if, a vaccine becomes available.”

However, a vaccine will take at least two years, and there is no established treatment, the letter also notes.

We have another option: we can do as many other countries have done, choose to suppress and eliminate this virus -‘Crushing the Curve’.

The restrictions so far have been very costly, and some argue that the job of our Governments, and our peoples, is to get back to ‘normal’ as fast as possible, the letter adds.

“What does ‘normal’ look like if the virus continues to circulate? Right now, public transport is planning for 20% of ‘normal’ capacity, pubs and restaurants 30%, schools, at best only 50%.”

“The costs of child care, already high, will be impossible for many. Many workplaces will need expensive re-design. Many people will drop out, or be pushed out of the labour force. All of these are real costs, and will, we believe, far exceed the short-term costs of lock-down.”

“For these reasons we strongly encourage the two Governments to take resolute actions to suppress this pandemic at once.”

“Eliminating the virus represents the most scientifically sound strategy in terms of public health and economics alike.”

Countries who have halted the virus include South Korea, New Zealand, Australia, Austria, Greece, China and Iceland, by continuing public health measures.

This includes the use of masks, active fast contact tracing and testing, and sensible restrictions on travel.

“All are now planned for both parts of this island, but they must be enhanced and coordinated - with the aim of achieving ambitious suppression targets.”

The open letter has so far attracted more than 1,000 signatures from Irish scientists. Among these are Professor Anthony Staines of Dublin City University (DCU), Professor Gerard Killeen of University College Cork and Dr Dr Tomás Ryan of Trinity College Dublin.

Prof. Prof. Luke O’Neill of Trinity College Dublin, Prof. Clion O’Farrelly of TCD and Professor Sam McConke of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland are also among the signatories.