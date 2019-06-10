News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sci-fi themed bar The Cauldron cancels plans to open in Dublin

Picture: The Cauldron, London.
By Rebecca Stiffe
Monday, June 10, 2019 - 06:18 PM

Fans have been left disappointed by the announcement that plans to open a sci-fi themed bar in Dublin has been cancelled.

The Cauldron, which has venues in New York and London, had been planning to open on Francis Street soon.

However, Dublin's Art & Antique Quarter announced that would not be happening:


"It is believed an exessive amount of red tape forced them to change their minds and they are now planning to open a second business in the UK.

The bar describes itself as "broadly inspired by fantasy and science-fiction and is a place for fans of magic" but insists it is not endorsed of affiliated with the likes of Warner Bros, JK Rowling, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and other franchises.

The withdrawal follows the decision of Bonac Gin to cancel their plans to open at 59 Francis street.

