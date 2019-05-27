Schools to get almost 800 more SNAs in September

Almost 800 new special needs assistant posts are being rolled out to schools this coming September.

The Education Minister has made the announcement today.

Minister Joe McHugh says special needs assistants are vital to the work of a school.

About 37,500 pupils with additional care needs will be supported by SNAs in the coming school year.

Almost 800 new special needs assistant posts are being allocated to schools for September.

Minister McHugh is paying credit to the fantastic work that they do.

And as the need for more additional supports is confirmed in the early weeks of the school year, up to 130 additional posts are expected to come on stream by December.

It means there will be up to 15,950 special needs assistants working in schools by the end of 2019.

This is a 51% increase on the number of SNAs who were working in schools in 2011, when the figure stood at just over 10,500.