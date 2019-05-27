NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Schools to get almost 800 more SNAs in September

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 07:10 AM

Almost 800 new special needs assistant posts are being rolled out to schools this coming September.

The Education Minister has made the announcement today.

Minister Joe McHugh says special needs assistants are vital to the work of a school.

About 37,500 pupils with additional care needs will be supported by SNAs in the coming school year.

Almost 800 new special needs assistant posts are being allocated to schools for September.

Minister McHugh is paying credit to the fantastic work that they do.

And as the need for more additional supports is confirmed in the early weeks of the school year, up to 130 additional posts are expected to come on stream by December.

It means there will be up to 15,950 special needs assistants working in schools by the end of 2019.

This is a 51% increase on the number of SNAs who were working in schools in 2011, when the figure stood at just over 10,500.

READ MORE

Elections 2019: Counting to resume in local and European elections

More on this topic

Fiat Chrysler proposes merger with Renault

Memorial in Wicklow for Seamus Lawless who went missing on Everest

‘Urgent’ need to change redress scheme

Patricia Arquette calls for renewed fight for women’s rights

KEYWORDS

Special NeedsEducation

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Traveller activist vows to continue his campaigning work

#Elections2019: Fine Gael MEP hits out at Maria Bailey over 'swing' case

Irishman and woman killed in New York crash

Ex-Fine Gael TD loses out but party take three seats in Macroom


Lifestyle

Mystery of Barbary ape at Eamhain Mhacha

Watch for dragonfly survey

Put-upon ravens harangued by the noisy neighbours

Runner of the Week: Kevin Betts - 'It’s always great to get back to Cork'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »