News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Schools to close in Northern Ireland over Covid-19 pandemic

Schools to close in Northern Ireland over Covid-19 pandemic
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 06:00 PM

Schools to close in Northern Ireland over Covid-19 pandemic

Schools are to close across Northern Ireland from Monday in a bid to delay the spread of coronavirus.

And officials said they could be shuttered until this summer.

Stormont First Minister Arlene Foster said “The societal and economic impact of this measure will be enormous.”

She said the closures were “unplanned and long-term”.

“This is unprecedented,” she added.

Ms Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill made the announcement in Belfast.

They had been at loggerheads after the Sinn Fein leader wanted to act sooner following a similar move from the Irish Republic.

The five main teaching unions have written to Stormont Education Minister Peter Weir asking him to set a date for closures.

In Ireland, schools have been closed since Friday.

Earlier: Schools in Northern Ireland will close with immediate effect

Schools across the UK are to close to all pupils except those of key workers, as Boris Johnson urged the public to continue heeding health advice to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Johnson said schools in England will close their gates on Friday until further notice, but urged parents not to leave children in the care of grandparents or older relatives who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill with coronavirus.

He said meals and vouchers would be provided for pupils who currently receive free school lunches, but said “exams will not take place as planned in May and June”.

The move comes as the Welsh Government said all schools will close for an early Easter break by Friday at the latest, just minutes before First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced schools in Scotland will also close by the end of the week.

Schools in Northern Ireland will close with immediate effect, although teachers will attend for a further two days.

To date, 104 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK.

This story was updated at 5.48pm

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

READ MORE

Covid-19: Banks agree to loan freezes as country faces 'significant period of job losses'

More on this topic

Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

Learning Points: Parents must model calm during lockdownLearning Points: Parents must model calm during lockdown

Ireland faces significant job losses and economic shock, Finance Minister warnsIreland faces significant job losses and economic shock, Finance Minister warns

Q&A: How do Covid-19 emergency welfare payments work?Q&A: How do Covid-19 emergency welfare payments work?


TOPIC: Coronavirus