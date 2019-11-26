News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

School’s in as Norton gets his Ps and Qs right at Bandon Grammar

School’s in as Norton gets his Ps and Qs right at Bandon Grammar
First and second year students with Graham Norton who was in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday where he launched a new book by Ian Coombs, Bandon Grammar School A History. . Picture Dan Linehan
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 06:00 AM

From Bandon to the BAFTAs and back again. Yesterday Graham Norton returned to the alma mater, “that boxy building on a hill on the way to Clonakilty”, and gave something of a blueprint for navigating the ley lines of youth and growing up.

Back at Bandon Grammar School for the launch of a history of the second-level facility, the past pupil recalled his own days in an ill-fitting uniform, when he made a decision to swap sports for the library.

“You have moments where you go ‘how did this happen?’ and ‘how did I get here?’”, he said when asked what it felt like to be back, almost 40 years since his student days. “It’s not that I think kids want to do what I do, if you see someone from where you are from doing well, it makes things seem possible.” In terms of advice to his younger self, he would urge him not to worry so much.

“If I could go back and talk to the boy I was, running around in a uniform that was always either too small or too big, never quite right, I would tell him to worry less. When it boils down to it, life is a series of choices and consequences. The trick is to think about the consequences before you make the choice,” he said.

The book covers the history of a school that lays claim to being the oldest in Munster, dating from 1642/43. And with all due respect to them and other past pupils, such as Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane and Munster’s Darren Sweetnam, none are quite as famous as the man who still gives his mum a shout-out every year while commentating on the Eurovision.

Teacher Ronan McMahon getting a selfie with Graham Norton who was in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday where he launched a new book by Ian Coombes, Bandon Grammar School A History. Picture Dan Linehan
Teacher Ronan McMahon getting a selfie with Graham Norton who was in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday where he launched a new book by Ian Coombes, Bandon Grammar School A History. Picture Dan Linehan

He promised to namedrop the school on his radio show and said how the new book works as academic research, social history, and as a walk down memory lane.

READ MORE

'Grammar langer' Graham Norton returns to Bandon as school history is launched

More on this topic

Cork to get 24 newly-trained gardaí for Christmas seasonCork to get 24 newly-trained gardaí for Christmas season

Tumour scare as a child saw Cork farmer turn to 'mindfulness'Tumour scare as a child saw Cork farmer turn to 'mindfulness'

'Grammar langer' Graham Norton returns to Bandon as school history is launched'Grammar langer' Graham Norton returns to Bandon as school history is launched

Tánaiste satisfied €140m flood defence plan for Cork is not a 'walls scheme'Tánaiste satisfied €140m flood defence plan for Cork is not a 'walls scheme'


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Father abused daughter while she was in counsellingFather abused daughter while she was in counselling

Woman distributed one child porn fileWoman distributed one child porn file

Irish consumers will spend €250m on Black FridayIrish consumers will spend €250m on Black Friday

Claims of unfair Garda treatment towards Healy-Raes dismissedClaims of unfair Garda treatment towards Healy-Raes dismissed


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy finds five experts to share their tips on how to survive the festive season...without going crackersFive experts to share their tips on how to survive Christmas

DOLLY PARTON is as American as apple pie, and her country songs seem to have spread to a new wave of millennials — check out the Jennifer Aniston-starring Dumplin’ on Netflix for a feel-good film set to the ultimate Parton playlist.Podcast Corner: Dolly mixture makes for some sweet tales

A Cork poet known for his humour has added a note of poignancy to his latest collection, writes Pet O’ConnellFrom Kerry slugs to absent loved ones Seán Ó Muimhneacháin presents his latest collection

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »